Gender inequality on SA's roads: Very few women drive and why it matters

Women in SA are far less likely to have a driver’s licence than men.

According to a gender report recently released by Stats SA, only 21.8% of females possessed a driver’s licence in 2020 compared to 40.1% of males.

The possession of a driver’s licence also showed gender and racial disparities. Black Africans lagged behind all other population groups, with females from this population group recording the lowest percentage (13.4% in 2020) when compared to females from other population groups.

“Access to transport, whether public transport or private transport, is of significance to the rights and equality of women. Limited or inadequate access to transport may contribute to limiting the quality of life, access to learning, employment, cultural and leisure opportunities of women,” said Stats SA.

“Transport is critical to achieving social equity because it enables people to participate effectively in various life activities and avert potential exclusions, such as the inaccessibility of education to some learners due to a lack of a viable transportation system.”