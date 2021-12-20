Will Arnold Terblanche spend Christmas at St Albans?

With a magistrate’s decision on whether to release murder accused Arnold Terblanche on bail still pending, the likelihood exists that the man accused of killing his estranged wife could spend Christmas Day behind bars at the St Albans Prison.

Terblanche, who has been in custody for more than a month, launched a marathon bid for bail in November.

He is accused of conspiracy to commit murder and the murder of Vicki Terblanche.

Vicki’s boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, 32, and his friend, Dylan Cullis, 24, face the same charges.

The Terblanches had been going through an acrimonious divorce, with Vicki set to receive a hefty settlement from her husband’s lucrative estate.

The state believes this to be the motive for the murder.

It is alleged Terblanche hired Leach to have the mother of his child murdered.

During Terblanche’s court appearance on Monday, magistrate Kriban Pillay emphasised that the needs and wellbeing of the couple’s 12-year old son were a priority.

Terblanche, by way of his legal representative, previously told the court he needed to be released from custody pending the finalisation of his criminal trial because he was his son’s only caregiver.

Pillay said a social worker’s report that he had ordered (as part of an inquiry to decide whether and what type of action is required to safeguard and promote the welfare of the child) had been submitted to the court.

He said the court wanted to hear from the social worker what other options were available if the court were to find that the boy’s bests interests were not to be with Terblanche or if the court were to deny bail.

On Monday, Pillay ordered the social worker who drafted the report to appear in court on Tuesday to read her report into the court record.

He also wanted the social worker in court in case questions arose or clarity was required from the court, the defence or the state prosecutor.

Terblanche’s attorney, Danie Gouws, said the defence had put the social worker in touch with Dr Rose Gowar, the psychologist the boy had been seeing before and since his mother’s death.

It turned out that from her consultations with Gowar, the social worker had incorporated some of Gowar’s findings into her report.

Gowar consulted with the boy on 22 occasions over four years, as well as after Vicki died.

Gouws said he would address the court on why four other people, who were identified as individuals that could take care of the couple’s son, were not suitable.

Leach and Cullis have already abandoned their bail applications.

Terblanche’s bail application continues on Tuesday morning.

