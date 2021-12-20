Who should get a booster shot and when?

A booster shot, or a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, is a jab administered to maximise vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.

Boosters in SA were given the green light earlier this month when the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved the Pfizer booster shot for everyone older than 18.

Sahpra received an application from Pfizer to amend the dosing schedule for its vaccine and had subsequently agreed to allow a third dose for individuals aged 18 years and older.

“The data provided only dealt with the situation of homologous boosting, where the third dose is of the same vaccine as the initial course (in this case, two doses).

“Sahpra is aware of the keen interest in the efficacy and safety of heterologous boosting regimens (so-called ‘mix-and-match’ approaches) and invites the submission of supportive data in this regard,” it said.