'Someone has to take the rap,' says chair of SABC news boss's disciplinary hearing

Special Assignment executive editor Busisiwe Ntuli has sought to absolve the SABC's news department from the controversial airing of a court-interdicted report.

This emerged during Ntuli’s testimony at the disciplinary hearing of the public broadcaster's head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni, sitting in Sandton at the chambers of hearing chairperson Nazeer Cassim SC.

Magopeni has been charged with misconduct, negligence and bringing the SABC into disrepute for failing to prevent the airing of the report on October 26 despite an interdict against it a month earlier.

She has pleaded not guilty.

After lengthy and messy verbal sparring between Magopeni’s lawyers and Cassim on Monday morning, where they sought to have the proceedings “collapsed”, they abandoned the move and the hearing proceeded with Ntuli’s evidence.

That was, however, not the only controversy to characterise the hearing. The inquiry also heard that SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe was meant to testify against Magopeni, but abandoned that mission.

Further, the inquiry heard that the SABC board was divided on whether Magopeni should have been hauled over the coals in the first place.

Cassim said those issues were irrelevant to his forum and belonged in court for those wishing to stop the hearing. He then signalled for Ntuli to take the stand.

Ntuli told the inquiry that the show aired due to a system failure that could not be blamed on the news division, headed by Magopeni.

According to Ntuli, plans had been made to air an old report in the slot allocated to the interdicted report.

She said during the coding process, two identical codes were given to the scheduled repeat show and the interdicted show.