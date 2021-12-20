Pitbull mauls three-year-old Zwide girl to death

A three year old girl was mauled to death by a pitbull while playing in a Zwide street on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged that Simamkele Kovu, 3, was playing in Msengana Street near her house at about 4.20pm when the dog attacked her.

The pitbull had escaped from a nearby residence after breaking through a broken gate.

"The dog was stabbed multiple times by a resident who tried to save the child. She sustained several bite wounds on her neck and face and succumbed to her injuries at the scene," Naidu said.

It is alleged that the dog belonged to a teenager from the same street who was out of town at the time of the attack, she said.

An inquest docket is under investigation.

"Police are urging residents to make sure that their property is secured and that their pet canines remain within their secured boundaries," Naidu said.

