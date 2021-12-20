No bail for suspects in whistle-blower Babita Deokaran's killing

Sounds of cheers and clapping were heard as the six men accused of killing Gauteng health department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran were denied bail.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday.

Magistrate Simon Sibanyoni said the six failed to prove any exceptional circumstances that could permit their release.

“The attack on the state's case doesn't provide them with exceptional circumstances,” Sibanyoni said.

The magistrate said the accused faced serious charges and, if convicted, could receive lengthy terms of imprisonment. This, Sibanyoni said, might cause them to try to evade trial if released on bail.

“All six suspects, either by confessions or through pointing outs, are linked to the murder of Deokaran, until a trial court decides on the admissibility of the information.”