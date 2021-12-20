KZN man to appear in court on Monday for allegedly killing an eight-month-old baby

The KwaZulu-Natal department of social development has sent social workers to the family of an eight-month-old baby girl who was murdered and buried in a shallow grave.

A spokesperson for the department, Mhlaba Memela said: “The MEC [Nonhlanhla Khoza] has condemned this horrendous act and sent out social workers to provide psychosocial services to the bereaved family,” Memela said.

According to Memela, the baby was murdered by someone known to her, shortly after he had an argument with some of the family members.

“He fled with the baby after an argument and family members were concerned that he might hurt the baby because he was angry when he left. They went to report the matter to the police but sadly when they arrived at his shack, he had already killed the baby and buried her in a shallow grave,” he said.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed that police in Ladysmith were investigating a murder case.

“It is alleged that on December 17, at Khululeka Street in Tsakane, an eight-month-old baby girl was killed by a known suspect. A 36-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for murder. He will appear in the Ladysmith magistrate's court tomorrow [Monday]," Gwala said.

Memela said the MEC was deeply concerned about the increase in the killing of children as this is the second incident in a month where a child has been killed after a family argument.

Earlier this month, a six-year-old girl was beheaded by a 24-year-old known to the family. It was reported that the suspect had an argument with the child's uncle before she was killed.

“The MEC is calling for adults to never take out their frustrations on children and to also not involve children in their arguments and disagreements, or use children to get back at each other,” Memela said.

He said the department has family unit programmes and asked for people to approach the department and ask for help if they have any challenges.

TimesLIVE