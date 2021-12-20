News

KZN has most new Covid-19 infections, while hospital admissions rise to 87

By TimesLIVE - 20 December 2021
Three deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24-hours.
Three deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24-hours.
Image: 123RF/ maridav

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says 15,465 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA.

Most new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%) followed by Gauteng (23%), the NICD said on Sunday evening.

Western Cape accounted for 18%, Eastern Cape for 8%, Free State 7%, Mpumalanga 6%, Limpopo and North West 4% each and Northern Cape 2%.

Three deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported.

There has been an increase of 87 hospital admissions in the past 24-hours.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Latest Videos

Cops behaving badly — what is the solution?
Rachel Kolisi shares her heart for the Kolisi Foundation

Most Read