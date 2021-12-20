Increased safety measures for farms over festive season

Agri SA has welcomed the police announcement that the Rural Safety Strategy will form part of its Safer Festive Season initiatives, hoping it will have a positive impact on stock theft and attacks on the farming community.



Many police initiatives over the festive season revolve around more visible policing to assist with crime prevention and Agri SA’s Centre of Excellence chair for rural safety, Uys van der Westhuijzen, said it was important that these operations extended into rural areas as well...