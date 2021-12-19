Partially buried skeleton found at Sardinia Bay beach

A skeleton was found partially buried at the foot of a sand dune at Sardinia Bay beach on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the skeleton was discovered by a person walking near the dunes at about 10.50am.

“Police confirmed that the skeleton may have been buried for a period of time.

“It was between 5-25cm [deep] in the sand. There were no clothes or any other information that could assist police in any identification,” Naidu said.

The skeleton will be sent for forensic analysis to determine the race, age and sex.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have reported any person missing or drowned to contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel Melody Oranje at SAPS Walmer on 082-441-8505, 041-581-1496 or 041-509-4000.

HeraldLIVE