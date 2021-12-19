Gqeberha man dies in fall from block of flats

Algoa Park detectives are trying to establish the identity of a man who fell from a block of flats on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the body of the coloured man was found after 4pm lying on the ground at Kudu Flats in Gould Street, Sidwell.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, fell to his death from the sixth floor.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal fall were unknown at this stage, she said.

The man was wearing a brown T-shirt and black and grey jeans.

He has black hair, a beard and a moustache.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the man is asked to contact detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans on 083-243-4567 or the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

