SA records more than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths

There were 20,713 new Covid-19 cases recorded, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday.

This means that there have been 3,276,529 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in SA in March 2020.

The NICD also reported on Friday that there were, according to health department data, 35 confirmed Covid-19 related deaths in the past day — taking the total number of fatalities to 90,297 to date.