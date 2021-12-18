End of the Rohde: ConCourt dismisses wife killer's application for leave to appeal

Disgraced property mogul Jason Rohde has run out of options after the Constitutional Court dismissed his application for leave to appeal against his murder conviction.

The wife murderer held out hope that the country’s apex court would overturn his conviction and sentence imposed by the high court in Cape Town, after he failed to convince the Supreme Court of Appeal to do so in October.

He then took his fight for freedom to the Constitutional Court. But the court dismissed his application on Friday.

“The Constitutional Court has considered this application for leave to appeal,” the ruling reads. “It has concluded that the application should be refused as it bears no reasonable prospects of success. Leave to appeal is refused.”

Rohde is the former CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s. He killed his wife, Susan, with whom he has three daughters, in a room they shared at the Spier Wine Estate, near Stellenbosch, in July 2016.

TimesLIVE