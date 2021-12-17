News

WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele on safer festive season inspection tour

By TImesLIVE - 17 December 2021

Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the Free State on Friday as part of a national tour to inspect the readiness of law enforcement officials for the festive season.

During the tour, police inspect and channel more resources to the areas in need to ensure a safer festive season for South Africans.

