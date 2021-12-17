Penguins narrowly escaped oil spill mayhem

By quirk of nature, endangered birds were safely on land during bunkering mishap

Guy Rogers

Senior Reporter



The damage caused by the recent offshore bunkering oil spill was relatively minor — but it could easily have been disastrous.



The spill occurred on November 17, less than 5km from Algoa Bay’s St Croix Island, home to one of SA’s biggest colonies of endangered African penguins, whose numbers are already plummeting. ..