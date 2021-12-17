More drugs wash up on Eastern Cape beach
Suspected cocaine worth an estimated street value of R30m has been found in two towns along the Garden Route within just 48 hours.
The latest mysterious consignment was washed up at Oyster Bay’s main beach on Friday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.