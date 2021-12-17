News

Gauteng still leads as SA records 24,785 new Covid-19 cases

By TIMESLIVE - 17 December 2021
The majority of new Covid-19 cases recorded over the past 24 hour cycle were from Gauteng. Stock photo.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported an additional 36 Covid-19 related deaths and 24,785 new cases in SA on Thursday.

The increase in positive cases represents a 30.9% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases were from Gauteng (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%) and the Western Cape (19%).

“There has been an increase of 347 hospital admissions,” said the NICD.

A total of 20,516,511 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors, 80,304 of which were carried out on Thursday, the NICD said in a statement.

