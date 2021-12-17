Covid hospitalisations up 70% in past week, but actual numbers very low

Omicron is in more than 76 countries across the globe, and in SA Covid-19 hospitalisations have seen a rapid 70% increase in the past week.

However, absolute numbers remain relatively low, and while the number of infections is rising quickly in every province, in Gauteng they are coming down.

This is according to health minister Joe Phaahla, who hosted a briefing on Friday morning.

He said a week ago, Gauteng accounted for around 80% of all new infections but it is now at 25%.

All provinces are technically in the fourth wave of infections, except for the Northern Cape, which will hit the technical definition soon.

“This period is traditionally the last working day for many industries as we head towards the festive period,” said Phaahla. “So this is the second festive season in the middle of a wave. Last December we were in the second wave.”