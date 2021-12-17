Your Covid-19 questions answered
As a vaper, am I more at risk of Covid-19?
While studies into the relationship between Covid-19 and vaping are ongoing, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has noted factors that could lead to smokers contracting the virus or making its symptoms more severe.
Studies have found vaping is harmful and increases the risk of heart disease and lung disorders, making you more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
“Given that the Covid-19 virus affects the respiratory tract, the hand-to-mouth action of e-cigarette use may increase the risk of infection,” it said.
A study noted by the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, a global leader in Covid-19 research, found those who vaped regularly were five to seven times more likely to test positive for Covid-19.
The research, which tested more than 4,300 young people for the coronavirus, noted vaping harms the lungs, which might increase the risk of coronavirus infection or a more serious case of Covid-19.
However, a study by Mayo Clinic study found people who only used e-cigarettes weren’t more likely to catch Covid-19.
“Though e-cigarettes have a well-documented potential for harm, they do not appear to increase susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection. This result suggests the hypothesis that any beneficial effects of conventional cigarette smoking on susceptibility are not mediated by nicotine,” it noted.
The WHO advised that those who smoke, use e-cigarettes or use smokeless tobacco, should consider quitting.
It also urged smokers not to share devices like water pipes and e-cigarettes, protect others from second hand smoke and “know the importance of washing your hands, physical distancing, and not sharing any smoking or e-cigarette products”.
“Do not spit in public places,” it said.
