Appointment of consultancy proved value for money — Qaba

Premium By Herald Reporter -

As SMMEs frequently disrupted municipal services, the need for a socioeconomic consultancy firm to act as the mediator, and delegate work fairly, became more urgent.



Economic development, agriculture and tourism executive director Anele Qaba was responding to a legal opinion which recommended a forensic probe be instituted to investigate the hiring of Moximark (Pty) Ltd, trading as SK Business Consultants (SKBC)...