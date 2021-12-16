Sewage spill causes stink on prime Nelson Mandela Bay beach

Premium Guy Rogers

Senior Reporter



Sewage was pouring out of a stormwater drain onto the rocks between Something Good and Hobie Beach on Wednesday, raising concerns about Gqeberha’s beachfront watersports and tourism zone as the festive season gets under way.



The spill could not have come at a worse time as the first influx of visitors typically heads straight for Nelson Mandela Bay’s premier beaches. ..