Oil prices rise as US fuel demand jumps despite virus surge

Oil prices rose on Thursday as US implied consumer petroleum demand surged to a record high in the world's top oil consumer even as the Omicron variant of coronavirus threatens to dent oil consumption globally.

A signal by the US Federal Reserve to tackle inflation before it derails the US economy also boosted prices.

Brent crude oil futures rose by 65c, or 0.9%, to $74.53 a barrel by 0436 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 74c, or 1%, to $71.61.

“Despite the current virus surge, the weekly EIA oil inventory report showed demand for petroleum products hit a record high, crude exports bounced back and national crude stocks posted a larger-than-expected draw,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda.

“This current Omicron wave may lead to limited restrictive measures across the US, but lockdowns that happened during the peak of the pandemic will not be revisited.”