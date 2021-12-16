Japan approves Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as booster, Novavax files for first approval

Japan on Thursday officially approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for its booster programme, while Novavax filed for first approval of its shot in the country.

Moderna's mRNA-type vaccine, used mostly in Japan to date at workplace inoculation sites, was approved for use as a third booster shot for those aged 18 or older, following a recommendation from health ministry experts on Wednesday.

That's the same age range applied to the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which has been given about 93,000 times as a booster, taking in about 0.1% of the population.

Novavax's protein-based vaccine was submitted to regulators by its Japanese distributor Takeda Pharmaceutical, the company said in a statement. Pending approval, Takeda plans to make the vaccine in Japan and distribute it in early 2022.

After a relatively late start, Japan has fully inoculated almost 80% of its population, the highest among Group of Seven economies. The country has about 31-million doses left between the Pfizer and Moderna shots, with deals in place to get 170-million more in 2022.