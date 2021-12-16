International musician achieves dream
Born in Limpopo and based in Germany, international music performer and composer Musa Nkuna, 48, on Wednesday achieved his dream of obtaining his doctorate from Nelson Mandela University (NMU).
Though he had hoped to cross the NMU stage to personally receive his accolade, the musician streamed the graduation ceremony online due to travel restrictions. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.