#FeesMustFall activist dedicates doctorate to women in his life

PhD in sociology recipient thanks his family ‘deeply rooted in education’

By Herald Reporter - 16 December 2021

Former Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student representative council  president and #FeesMustFall activist Pedro Mzileni reached a full circle moment on Wednesday when he graduated with a doctorate in sociology. 

Hailing from a family deeply rooted in education, it is no surprise that Mzileni spent his years at the institution fighting for the education of the poor, black child...

