#FeesMustFall activist dedicates doctorate to women in his life
PhD in sociology recipient thanks his family ‘deeply rooted in education’
Former Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student representative council president and #FeesMustFall activist Pedro Mzileni reached a full circle moment on Wednesday when he graduated with a doctorate in sociology.
Hailing from a family deeply rooted in education, it is no surprise that Mzileni spent his years at the institution fighting for the education of the poor, black child...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.