'Current wave might be milder': NICD says lower hospitalisations and deaths recorded from Omicron spread

As SA recorded 26,976 new Covid-19 cases, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) offered some good news.

It appears that the fourth wave of infections is not as severe as previous waves.

For Gauteng, specifically, it appears there are "fewer hospitalisations and deaths in comparison to previous waves".

"Though the data is still being gathered, evidence suggests the current wave may be milder," the NICD said in a statement.

However, the number of new cases are a concern.

The 26,976 infections announced on Wednesday night is second only to the 37,875 infections recorded on December 12, but in that instance the spike in new cases was attributed to data from the National Health Laboratory Service being delayed due to an IT glitch. The NICD said in releasing the figures on December 12 more than half of those cases were "retrospective".