Charity golf day scores hole in one with fundraiser

Even after being hit with one disappointment after another during the various lockdowns, with staff struggling to make ends meet, the owners of Barney’s Tavern found it in their hearts to continue with their annual charity golf day in Gqeberha — and it paid off.

The 2021 annual Barney’s Tavern Charity Golf Day saw a whopping R100,000 raised when scores of Bay businesses joined forces with the popular beachfront restaurant and pub for a good cause.

With an initial goal to raise R30,000, several businesses forked out more than what was expected, resulting in the amount being more than tripled.

The fundraiser was held on November 25 at the Humewood Golf Club to celebrate Barney’s Tavern’s birthday, and to give back to the community through the Rotary Club of Port Elizabeth South.

Barney’s co-owner Craig Mittens said the event was a celebration like no other as the beneficiary, Rotary, was unaware of the amount raised.

“It was a super-successful charity golf day with so many sponsors to thank as everyone I asked contributed without hesitation,” Mittens said.

He was presented with a Paul Harris Fellow Award by Rotary Club member Roux Wentzel, which acknowledges significant contributions made by others.

Rotary Club of Port Elizabeth South president Antoinette Esterhuyse said: “I am at a complete loss for words.

“Thank you for your kind and amazing input in assisting our club with the Barney’s Charity Golf Day.”

She said the funds received were a significant boost to Eastern Cape charities in need, which relied on the generosity of the public.

The funds raised will go towards educational charities such as Hobbiton, a registered nonprofit organisation for disadvantaged children, Ithemba Special Daycare Centre, Merryvale School for Specialised Education, Reuben Biren School for the Hard of Hearing, Early Childhood Development, Victoria Park High Interact, the Adcock Old Age Home and the Clothing Guild.

