Blunden’s legal woes finally a thing of the past
Former brother-in-law loses bid to appeal against earlier judgment
With a criminal conviction for attempted murder and a hefty civil claim against him dismissed, it would appear that prominent Gqeberha businessman Shawn Blunden’s legal woes are finally a thing of the past.
After initially dismissing an appeal in which Blunden’s former brother-in-law, Deon Williams, sought a payout of more than R3.9m, acting judge Anusha Rawjee this week dismissed Williams’s application for leave to appeal against her judgment. ..
