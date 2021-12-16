Army to monitor toll roads and toll gates as SA gears up for festive season

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) will be deployed to monitor toll roads and toll gates as the country's security establishment gears up for the festive season.

Speaking at a briefing on Thursday on security preparations for the holiday break, defence minister Thandi Modise said the military's mandate was to protect the country's infrastructure.

“We cannot afford a situation as a country where trucks block strategic economic routes which ... affect the whole of Sadc,” she said.

“Usually if there is any issue which might create uncertainty to life and limb, to property, to the economic interest of the country, defence gets interested.”

Wednesday's court ruling that former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole was unlawful and that he should return to jail did not have any bearing on the mobilisation, she added.