Warning after bogus cops rob two Gqeberha houses

Two houses were robbed by men in police uniforms in Sherwood and Kabega Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

At about 10.30am on Tuesday, two men entered a house in Devon Street, Sherwood through an open back door and held a 49 year-old woman and her husband at gunpoint.

They were ordered to lie on the floor and the robbers handcuffed the husband and took him to a back room.

They assaulted him with a firearm and baton before making off with cash, jewellery, cellphones and a laptop, worth about R54,000 in total, in a white Hyundai i10.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a shot had been fired in the passage, but no-one had been wounded.

Both suspects were white males, wearing police uniforms with bulletproof vests.

“No police ranks or name tags were worn with the uniforms,” Naidu said.

In a similar incident at about 9.50pm, two men entered through the back door of a Stel Street house in Kabega Park.

The suspects, wearing police uniforms, bulletproof vests and SAPS face masks, gained entry while the 36-year-old victim was speaking on the phone in his room.

They allegedly held him the man at gunpoint and hit him over the head before tying his hands with cable ties in the lounge.

They made off with cellphones, a laptop, jewellery and cash.

One of the suspects was a white male and the other a coloured male , Naidu said.

Police have urged residents to ensure that their security gates are locked even when they are at home.

“Whenever police officers arrive at your premises unannounced, never let them in unless they produce their appointment certificates which carry their picture.

“All police officers must have name badges on their uniforms as well as on their bulletproof vests. Usually, police officers in uniform will be driving a marked police vehicle.

“However, there are instances where they may be in an unmarked vehicle,” Naidu said.

Residents should contact the 10111 call centre or the nearest police station to confirm whether the officials visiting their homes are in fact police officers.