Vandalism at lifesaving club goes through the roof
Vagrants and thieves carrying away Kings Beach building piece by piece
Cases of vandalism and theft at the Kings Beach Surf Lifesaving Club have gone through the roof — literally.
While pieces of the main building’s roof have gone missing in recent weeks, large sheets from an outside braai became the latest target and club management fears that soon, at the peak of the summer season, nothing will be left...
