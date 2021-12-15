Ugly beach spill threatens festive season
Sewage is pouring out of a stormwater drain onto the rocks between Something Good and Hobie Beach.
The effluent has collected in a large grey-brown pool diagonally opposite Bird Rock and the stench can be smelled throughout the area...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.