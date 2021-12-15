Pianist hits all the right notes with research findings
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) lecturer Robyn Henneberry’s research topic could change the music industry, while contributing to the change of curriculum content at higher education institutions.
Henneberry focused her master’s degree in music research on how local musicians can successfully navigate the music industry by adopting a protean career...
