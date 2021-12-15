Patience, passion and perseverance lead to doctoral success

Ghanaian-born educationist to graduate with PhD in business management from NMU

By Simtembile Mgidi -

Patience, passion and perseverance is behind the doctoral study success of Gabriel Kwadwo-Twumasi, who will graduate this week with a PhD in business management at Nelson Mandela University (NMU).



Born in Kumasi in Ghana, Kwadwo-Twumasi started with a three-year post-secondary teacher certificate and a Bachelor of Education at the University of Cape Coast...