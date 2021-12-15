Northern Areas character is everyone’s favourite ‘boet’
Persona comes back to life in show at Fairview Sports Centre
A script written by Schauderville resident Andre Mackay about two friends living in South End in the “good old days”, and an entire back story written to support the origin and lives of these residents, gave rise to the popular northern areas character, Boeta B.
And the moment Boeta B, played by Kurt Terblanche, appears on stage, audiences start giggling without him even saying a word...
