Nelson Mandela Bay testing centre inundated as Covid numbers rise

With the holiday season now in full swing the increasing number of Covid-19 infections, driven by the new Omicron variant, continues to rise in the Eastern Cape.

According to the latest statistics released by the Eastern Cape department of health, the number of active cases in the province is 7,991.

The figure rose from 1,500 active cases this time last week.

A total of 1,744 were new infections compared to the 390 during the previous week.

Nelson Mandela Bay is the front-runner when it comes to the number of active cases in the province with 2,340, followed by Buffalo City at 1,945.

Last week, Buffalo City led the charge (407) followed by Nelson Mandela Bay (399).

The two metros also account for the most deaths.

To date, 4,546 people have died in the Bay and 2,828 in Buffalo City.

By 10.30am on Wednesday, a line of about 115 cars formed a snaking queue outside the testing centre in Second Avenue, Newton Park.

Last week, health department experts cautioned that the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metros and the Chris Hani District Municipality had already started to show a sustained increase in cases.

The OR Tambo District and the Chris Hani District had well over 800 and 700 active cases, respectively.

More than 1.8-million Covid-19 tests had been conducted in the province since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

