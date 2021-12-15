Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting could be postponed after officials test positive for Covid-19

The Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting meant to start at 10am could be postponed after at least eight municipal staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff members are in the city’s IT department and in the speaker’s office.

Council speaker Gary van Niekerk told The Herald that the meeting could be postponed to noon as he was displaying symptoms.

Van Niekerk was awaiting his test results at the city’s testing station.

“There is quite a number that tested positive. What I know is that the whole IT department tested positive.

“A whole lot of other people on my floor are already off sick because they are displaying symptoms and I am also displaying symptoms but I am waiting on my results,” Van Niekerk said.

Van Niekerk said the council meeting would not be cancelled as it would be held across several venues.

The venues are the Feather Market Centre and the council chamber at City Hall.

Some councillors were expected to attend the meeting virtually from the Noninzi Luzipho building.

Other councillors are expected to attend the meeting remotely.

Some important matters to be dealt with at the meeting include making amendments to the indigent policy, giving the nod for the process of hiring a city manager to start, and creating a position for an executive director for roads and transport.

This is a developing story.

