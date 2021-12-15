Gang uses explosives to gain access to Mpumalanga mall and loot stores

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects who used explosives to gain access to two chain stores in the Tonga Mall in Komatipoort in the early hours of Wednesday.

“This is a setback to the community as the damage to shops means the community must travel further to purchase goods,” acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Buti Lekubu said.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said mall security officials were on patrol at about 1.30am when they spotted a group of suspicious people running towards one of the guards.

“The security guard ran to the nearest fuel station to ask to make a phone call. While the security guard was trying to call the police, the suspects tied up the other guard, and other guards that were hiding in the restroom were instructed to run,” Mohlala said.

“They then heard a huge bang.”