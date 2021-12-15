From watchman to grape master: 40-year-old makes history
Andries Daniels is the first black South African man to obtain PhD in viticulture
Andries Daniels, who used to work as a nightwatchman, will become the first black South African man to obtain a PhD in viticulture, the cultivation of grapevines, when he receives his doctorate this week.
Daniels will receive his doctorate from the faculty of agrisciences at Stellenbosch University.
Since he obtained his first degree, a BScAgric in viticulture and oenology in 2005, Daniels has been working at the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) Infruitec-Nietvoorbij in Stellenbosch. He was appointed as a research technician at the breeding and evaluation division in 2006.
“I don’t give up easily, despite the twists and turns of life,” he said in a statement released by the university.
“One must not be afraid of making mistakes, not even in your workplace. I depend on colleagues who have more knowledge of specific fields. One can learn so much from others. Life is a team effort.”
After being involved in evaluation work for nearly 13 years, he was able to contribute to the release of Sundowner, the first SA-bred raisin grape cultivar. The work was done alongside his team leader at the ARC, plant breeder Phyllis Burger, Raisins SA and Culdevco. It fares especially well in the Olifants River Valley.
“We hope to soon release another cultivar, hopefully one which will fare especially well in the Northern Cape,” he said.
Daniels enjoys the variety his career offers, from work in the laboratory to the opportunity to regularly spend time in vineyards.
“It has given me a very good global picture, and a broad knowledge of what happens in the vineyard and in the industry.
“Usually farmers use refractometers to test sugars if they want to find out if grapes are ready to be harvested. It is quite intensive work, especially if you have many vineyard blocks to be tested. The method isn’t always very accurate.”
As part of his PhD, Daniels has developed mathematical models by which the quality of grape bunches can be determined, down to berry level, without any damage.
