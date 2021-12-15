Council postpones meeting after Covid scare

The Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting has been postponed after municipal officials and the council speaker tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaker Van Niekerk confirmed his Covid-19 test had returned positive.

Van Niekerk said he was now in isolation but still in high spirits.

“Because I am fully vaccinated there are no real symptoms. I just have a few flu symptoms, nothing out of the ordinary; I am good,” said Van Niekerk.

The council meeting would have been Van Niekerk’s first council meeting.

He said he was disappointed it would not go ahead as he had been preparing all week.

The meeting was meant to start at 10am but was later postponed to 11am.

Van Niekerk was among those who had tested earlier on Wednesday .

He has requested all mayoral committee members, support staff and others who have been in close contact with him to test for Covid-19.

“This is an important time for families to come together and reignite their family bonds, share compassion and support and celebrate the victories of the difficult year that was. It is important to prioritise their health and safety. I further call upon fellow councillors to be vigilant against this virus and show leadership within their communities in the fight against this deadly virus.

“Those who have not vaccinated must do so to limit the effects of the virus and chances of fatalities. Let us be safe during this festive season and come back with renewed energy and vigour to change people's lives for the better,” Van Niekerk said

All the venues that were to be used for the council meeting have been closed for decontamination.

They will be reopened for operation on Friday.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the rescheduled date for the council meeting would be announced shortly.

HeraldLIVE