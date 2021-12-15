Bay creative hopes Artists on Cue will be a LinkedIn for entertainers
A Gqeberha entrepreneur has launched a new digital networking platform, Artists on Cue, targeting the entertainment industry.
And if you are a singer, dancer, model, musician, acrobat or actor — or you happen to be looking for one — then its inventor, Daniel Botoc, wants to hear from you...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.