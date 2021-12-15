News

Bay creative hopes Artists on Cue will be a LinkedIn for entertainers

Premium
By Gillian McAinsh - 15 December 2021

A Gqeberha entrepreneur has launched a new digital networking platform, Artists on Cue, targeting the entertainment industry.

And if you are a singer, dancer, model, musician, acrobat or actor — or you happen to be looking for one — then its inventor, Daniel Botoc, wants to hear from you...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Rachel Kolisi shares her heart for the Kolisi Foundation
Nelson Mandela Bay singing teen Likwithemba Booi a sensation online

Most Read