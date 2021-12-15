About 24 rhino carcasses found in SA game reserves in past two weeks

Since the beginning of December, 24 rhino carcasses have been found in game reserves across SA, the department of forestry, fisheries and environment said.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded six deaths, Mpumalanga and the Kruger National Park reported seven each and the Western Cape four, said department spokesperson Albi Modise.

The department condemns the continued poaching of these “iconic species for their horn, and commends the work being done by rangers and security officials over the festive period to stem the killing of rhino”, Modise said.