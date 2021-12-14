Study highlights rampant Eastern Cape unemployment
More jobless than employed in province, stats show
For the first time since 1994, the number of unemployed people in the Eastern Cape has outpaced the number of those employed.
This is according to a study by the Eastern Cape Socio Economic Consultative Council (ECSESC), which has noted the phenomenon as a “red flag” concern...
