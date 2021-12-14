Study highlights rampant Eastern Cape unemployment

More jobless than employed in province, stats show

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

For the first time since 1994, the number of unemployed people in the Eastern Cape has outpaced the number of those employed.



This is according to a study by the Eastern Cape Socio Economic Consultative Council (ECSESC), which has noted the phenomenon as a “red flag” concern...