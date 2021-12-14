SA records nearly 14,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
There were nearly 14,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday that that there were 45,101 tests done in the past 24 hours, of which 13,992 came back positive - at a positivity rate of 31%.
The NICD said that, according to health department data, there were 11 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day.
This means that there have been 3,180,785 confirmed cases and 90,148 confirmed fatalities to date.
Of the new cases, the majority were in Gauteng (6,711), followed by 2,715 in KwaZulu-Natal and 1,464 in the Western Cape.
Data also showed there were 422 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that there are currently 6,198 people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 complications.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.