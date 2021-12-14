Reeva’s parents prepped to meet her killer

Victim-offender dialogue to be part of Pistorius’s parole application

Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



June and Barry Steenkamp will undergo an intensive preparation process with the help of specialists from the department of correctional services before meeting face to face with their daughter’s killer.



Correctional services got the ball rolling for a victim-offender dialogue to take place between Paralympian Oscar Pistorius and the Steenkamps when they transferred him to Gqeberha from the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Gauteng three weeks ago...