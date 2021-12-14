Postgraduate degrees conferred at NMU ceremony

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



With only two guests allowed per graduate and strict Covid-19 protocols in place, Nelson Mandela University (NMU) on Tuesday started its first physical graduation season in two years.



Capping 128 master’s and 43 doctorate holders over two days at its indoor sports centre while streaming the ceremony on YouTube, the institution’s summer graduation officially got under way at 10am...