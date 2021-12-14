Mdantsane initiate killed by lightning, another left injured
An 18-year-old initiate died after being struck by lightning in Mdantsane late on Monday afternoon.
Two other initiates who were with the deceased had a lucky escape — one was left with burn wounds while the third one emerged unharmed...
