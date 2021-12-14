It’s official: SA is off the UK’s travel ‘red list’

It’s official: SA and 10 other African countries will be removed from the UK’s infamous “red list” of travel restrictions at 4am on Wednesday.

Announcing the decision on Tuesday afternoon, Britain’s transport secretary Grant Shapps said all existing testing measures remain in place and would be reviewed in the first week of January.

UK health secretary Sajid Javid told parliament: “Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad."

The red-listed countries, requiring citizens to quarantine in hotels for 10 days at their cost, were SA, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Expensive quarantine packages will be scrapped and travellers from southern Africa could self-isolate at a location of their choice, Javid said.

While welcoming the decision, many stakeholders in SA’s travel and tourism industry said the industry had already suffered massive harm.

“Red-listing southern Africa for just three weeks caused incalculable damage to jobs and livelihoods in the region, with little discernible benefit to health outcomes in the UK,” said David Frost, CEO of South Africa Tourism Services.