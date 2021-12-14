Former financial manager sentenced to correctional supervision
A former Alphatech financial manager who swindled the company out of R355,000 was lucky to escape a jail term when he was instead sentenced to correctional supervision in the city’s Commercial Crimes Court this week.
The Gqeberha resident, Charles Rhodes, 50, was found guilty in November of fraud after it was found he had misappropriated company funds for his personal gain...
