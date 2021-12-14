Cops behaving badly cost SAPS millions
The bad behaviour of Eastern Cape police officials has cost the department more than R48m in the last financial year — and the staggering amount is just the tip of the iceberg.
Claims worth more than R7.9bn are still pending against the SA Police Service (SAPS)...
